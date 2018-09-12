Mark Wahlberg’s Daily Routine Includes 30 Minutes of Prayer

Hollywood A-lister Mark Wahlberg has revealed his daily exercise regime, sleep, and food intake, and it isn’t for the faint of heart or those who like to sleep in on any given day.

The 47-year-old fitness mavin revealed that his day starts at 2:30 in the morning each day, long before everyone else is awake, the BBC reports.

After 30 minutes of morning prayers and a 3 AM breakfast, Mark Wahlberg notes that he immediately gets into a 95-minute workout. He then eats another meal on the tail of the first day’s workout, showers, has a snack, plays golf, and then undergoes a “cryo chamber recovery” treatment. This is all before 10:30 AM, and the Lone Survivor star does this every day. Bedtime, he says, is 7:30 each evening.

The “cryo chamber recovery” treatment, he says, is a liquid nitrogen system where athletes subject their body to a blast of cold air that reaches -148 degrees Fahrenheit. The treatment is meant to relieve muscle and joint pain.

Wahlberg’s daily food intake is quite a load, too.

“I start out with steel oats, blueberries and peanut butter for breakfast,” he said. “Then I have a protein shake, three turkey burgers, five pieces of sweet potato at about 5:30 in the morning. “At 8 o’clock, I have about 10 turkey meatballs. At 10:30 am, I have a grilled chicken salad with two hard-boiled eggs, olives, avocado, cucumber, tomato, lettuce. “Then at 1 o’clock, I have a New York steak with green peppers. At 3.30pm, I have grilled chicken with bok choi. At 5.30/6 o’clock, I have a beautiful piece of halibut or cod or sea bass, with some vegetables, maybe some sautéed potatoes and bok choi. And I have a lot of Aquahydrate during the day. That’s it.”

Missing seems to be any menu items from his family-owned Wahlburgers restaurant chain.

Wahlberg’s extreme schedule has helped him earn several film roles such as his most recent actioner Mile 22. The schedule has perhaps helped make him one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood.

The Shooter star says he performed a 47-day challenge prior to the role, but he also says that he performs his routine even when he is away from home. He also says that since he is done with his routine by 10:30 AM, that leaves time during his non-filming days to spend with the family.

A health expert interviewed by the BBC noted that the extreme schedule is not sustainable long term, not only mentally, but physically. Eventually, a person’s body not only stops responding but may even begin to break down from the stress.

