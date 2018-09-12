Paul McCartney Details Group Masturbation Sessions He Had with John Lennon

In an interview published by GQ Tuesday, legendary singer-songwriter Paul McCartney admitted to partaking in group masturbation sessions at the home of fellow Beatles rocker John Lennon.

“[I]nstead of just getting roaring drunk and partying — I don’t even know if we were staying over or anything — we were all just in these chairs, and the lights were out, and somebody started masturbating, so we all did,” the 76-year-old told the monthly men’s magazine.

Asked if the gang would regularly pleasure themselves together, McCartney claimed it occurred no more than twice.

“I think it was a one-off,” he said. “Or maybe it was like a two-off. It wasn’t a big thing. But, you know, it was just the kind of thing you didn’t think much of. It was just a group. Yeah, it’s quite raunchy when you think about it. There’s so many things like that from when you’re a kid that you look back on and you’re, ‘Did we do that?’ But it was good harmless fun. It didn’t hurt anyone.”

“Not even Brigitte Bardot,” the Beatle added.