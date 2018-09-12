Paul McCartney Details Group Masturbation Sessions He Had with John Lennon

In an interview published by GQ Tuesday, legendary singer-songwriter Paul McCartney admitted to partaking in group masturbation sessions at the home of fellow Beatles rocker John Lennon.
“[I]nstead of just getting roaring drunk and partying — I don’t even know if we were staying over or anything — we were all just in these chairs, and the lights were out, and somebody started masturbating, so we all did,” the 76-year-old told the monthly men’s magazine.
Asked if the gang would regularly pleasure themselves together, McCartney claimed it occurred no more than twice.
“I think it was a one-off,” he said. “Or maybe it was like a two-off. It wasn’t a big thing. But, you know, it was just the kind of thing you didn’t think much of. It was just a group. Yeah, it’s quite raunchy when you think about it. There’s so many things like that from when you’re a kid that you look back on and you’re, ‘Did we do that?’ But it was good harmless fun. It didn’t hurt anyone.”
“Not even Brigitte Bardot,” the Beatle added.
The interview’s release comes after McCartney gave commuters with tickets to ride out of New York’s Grand Central Station a special serenade on Friday evening. It was a stunt to promote his new album titled “Egypt Station.” McCartney said he wondered “what’s the coolest station we could think of?” and settled on the Manhattan landmark. The band set up under a chandelier and in front of a giant clock, near the 42nd Street entrance.
Despite grey streaks in his famous mop top, the 76-year-old former Beatle was in fine form. McCartney performed familiar hits like “Let it Be,” ”Can’t Buy Me Love,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” and “Lady Madonna.” He also dug deeper into his songbook for “I’ve Got a Feeling,” ”Hi Hi Hi,” and “1985.” While he played three songs from his new album, McCartney did more from the hit 50-year-old White Album. The sweaty, dancing crowd hardly minded the trip back in time.
McCartney may be the world’s most famous musician — he’s also human. Seemingly nervous as he stood on a riser in the middle of the audience with an acoustic guitar for one song, he flubbed the words to “Blackbird” not once but twice, starting over both times. Surrounding fans, famous and non-famous, knew all the lyrics and coaxed him on.
Before launching into the Beatles’ first single, “Love Me Do,” McCartney told of his nerves singing the chorus and that he can still hear it in his voice when he hears the recording.
For a new song about bullying, McCartney invited two women from the audience to tell their stories about being treated poorly. “I got made fun of for being a Beatles fan,” one of them said.
That earned her a hug from the Beatle.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
.