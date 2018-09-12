Report: Hollywood More than Doubles Its 2016 Political Donations to Sway Midterms

A new report from the Washington Post shows just how far many in Hollywood are willing to go to elect Democrats to Congress this fall.

The Post reports, “People who work in the television, movie and music industry in the Los Angeles metro area have given $2.4 million to House candidate committees so far this election, with the vast majority going to support Democrats, according to data from the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.”

“That is the largest sum from these donors to House Democratic campaigns since at least 2008, and it’s nearly $1 million more than they gave for the 2016 elections,” the article continues.

Hollywood’s support of progressive values has long been known, but the newfound willingness to reach deep into their pockets seems to be motivated by the election of President Donald Trump. Many elites entertainment figures see electing Democrats as a necessity, not only to stop Trump’s agenda, but also to possibly impeach him.

The Post also reports that many in Hollywood aren’t simply donating to Democrats, they’re also funding far-left “Resistance” groups.

“While some donors here are standing by the DNC, which has struggled to bounce back from controversy and defeat in 2016, others are donating to anti-Trump “resistance” groups like Indivisible and Swing Left or directly to candidate committees,” the piece reads.

Many in the entertainment industry have made their contributions known to the public.

In August, Bill Maher donated $1 million to a super PAC that focuses on helping Democrats win a majority in the House. This comes after Maher openly wished for an economic downturn in the United States, because it might hurt Trump.

“I feel like the bottom has to fall out at some point, and by the way, I’m hoping for it because I think one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy. So please, bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people but it’s either root for a recession, or you lose your democracy,” Maher said in June.

Seth MacFarlane also contributed to the same pro-Democrat super PAC to the tune of $2 million.

Meanwhile, Hollywood’s latest freak out has been over President Trump’s SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Director Joss Whedon melted down, tweeting that “even considering this nomination will cement the first American dictatorship.”

Even CONSIDERING this nomination will cement the first American dictatorship #KavaNO — Joss Whedon (@joss) July 10, 2018

Actor Ron Perlman said, “OK Ladies and Gentlemen who care for and respect ladies, it is official. The move back to Medieval Values, Shariah Law even, where old, bitter men get to tell women what is best for their bodies, lives, and well being is as done a deal as this is Twitter. Unless we say NO! NO!”