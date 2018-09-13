HGTV Halts Production of ‘House Hunters’ as Hurricane Florence Nears Carolinas

HGTV is suspending production of the popular shows Island Life and House Hunters in North Carolina as Hurricane Florence nears landfall, according to reports.

“Production for some of our house hunting series with episodes planned in North Carolina is postponed,” an HGTV representative told The Wrap Thursday. Asked if production of Love It or List It — filmed in Raleigh–Durham — will be halted, the network told the outlet: “We do shoot ‘Love It or List It’ in the Triangle area, but we’ve confirmed that production was not scheduled to resume until next week,” adding, “Our production teams will assess the situation and determine next steps after the hurricane passes.”

On Wednesday, a handful of cast members of the reality show Southern Charm said they were leaving the Charleston area.

“While I’ve Evac’ed home to Charlotte, I’ve rummaged the house for an old book to read, and stumbled upon a little light reading. Old family friends gave me this book in ’96 to read to baby @kt_kroll!” Austen Kroll, one of the show’s cast members, announced on social media. “Can she claim to be a 90’s kid? #auntflo #juniorkroll #96 #”90skid.”

Southern Charm cast members Shep Rose and Kathryn Dennis also took to social media to announce they would be evacuating the area. “Does anyone know what Stormy Daniels is doing for Hurricane Florence? Is she “riding” it out? I’ll be here all week! Actually heading to Chicago tomorrow after i surf tonight and all morning,” Rose wrote.

Does anyone know what Stormy Daniels is doing for Hurricane Florence? Is she “riding” it out? I’ll be here all week! Actually heading to Chicago tomorrow after i surf tonight and all morning. — Shep Rose (@ShepRose) September 10, 2018

In an Instagram post, Patricia Altschul revealed she was opting to remain in Charleston. “#hurricane #preparedness #costco plus dog food, gin and guns…Bring it on #florence #southerncharm,” Altschul wrote.

“House on lockdown…. Shutters wired over plywood, generator inspected, pool water lowered, cars in parking garage, all supplies bought, pets accounted for…. bring it on #hurricaneflorence #southerncharm.” added the cast member.