‘The Predator’ Scandal’s Underage Victim ‘Eternally Grateful’ to Olivia Munn for Speaking Out

Paige Carnes forsook her anonymity to thank Predator star Olivia Munn through the LA Times for taking a stand over the casting of the man who abused her.

Carnes reached out to the LA Times with “legal documents proving her identity.” When she was first pursued by convicted sexual predator Steven Wilder Striegel she was a 14-year old “Jane Doe.” Now, Carnes is “reclaiming” her identity and showing her support for Munn’s bravery in the face of studio backlash and muted co-stars.

“My purpose in making this statement is to reclaim my identity,” Carnes said. “Sexual abuse makes people uncomfortable. It should make you uncomfortable. This discomfort is nothing compared to the psychological and physical suffering of those who have dealt with it.”

She continued:

I was not able to speak for myself when I was 14. The consequences of this abuse are profound and permanent for some. When the abuse takes place with a child, it is even harder to overcome. You lose trust in everyone around you, and mainly yourself. Your abuse does not define you. With support from others and strength from within, you can overcome the label of victim and reclaim your identity. Support can come in many forms. Sometimes all it takes is one person speaking up for you, acknowledging your worth as a human being.

Carnes thanked her parents for their support through the journey, saying, “I am extremely fortunate to have a Father and Mother that love me unconditionally. My Father has supported me in my healing and growth in ways I cannot thank him enough for.”

But her strongest words were saved for Munn:

I am also eternally grateful for Olivia Munn’s action. She spoke up for me. She took a stance for me. In turn she stood for all who have suffered like I have. To be acknowledged by a stranger, on a public platform about this issue is incredibly empowering. The positive feedback from social media towards Olivia Munn is uplifting and feels incredibly supportive for me personally.

“I have no shame for what was done to me,” Carnes concluded. “I am not the one who needs to carry that shame. My name is Paige Carnes, former Jane Doe. I hope anyone who has suffered like I have regains their voice and their humanity.”

Munn tweeted that she was struck “speechless” by Carnes’ words.