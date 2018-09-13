Tim Allen on Trump: ‘Took this Type of Guy to Get Stuff Done’

Actor Tim Allen said in an interview published this week that President Donald Trump is accomplishing things for America, despite the “drama” and the “theater” around his administration.

“I’ve met [Trump] at the charity event years ago, and that certainly doesn’t fit with the man who tweets,” Tim Allen told Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve met a lot of people in private whose public persona is a bit off. My perception is ‘let’s see what he gets done.’ Let’s stop banging on the pilot’s door and trying to pull the guy out of his seat while he’s still flying. You might not like how he’s flying the plane but let’s let him land it.”

“Do I like him or agree with him? … I don’t know. Somebody got this NAFTA thing done. How did that happen? It’s like a slight of hand with this dude. There’s this smoke and smelly food but over here he just fixed a pothole. The theater of this is fascinating,” Allen said.

“He doesn’t do it very attractively but you don’t even realize the economy is doing better. Is it? There’s so much drama,” the veteran actor continued. “Maybe it took this type of guy to get stuff done because it was so stuck in the mud. I’m just watching the theater of it and trying to keep my personal opinions out of it. What difference does it make whether I like him?”

Allen’s show Last Man Standing was canceled by ABC last year but was quickly picked up for a seventh season by Fox. The new season will air on September 28th.

They heard all your voices people!! LMS just might be a reality. Keep it up. Who wants more #LastManStanding ? — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 3, 2018

Allen’s opinions have long been divergent from the Hollywood hive mind. Last year, the 65-year-old actor said, “You’ve gotta be real careful around here. You get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody believes.”

“This is like ’30s Germany. I don’t know what happened. If you’re not part of the group, ‘you know what we believe is right,’ I go, ‘Well, I might have a problem with that,'” he added.