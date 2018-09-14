Harrison Ford Rages Against Global Warming Skeptics: ‘The Future of Humanity Is at Stake’

Actor Harrison Ford has called out “people who don’t believe in science or, worse than that, pretend they don’t believe in science” and claims that we are “shit out of time” to save the planet from global warming.
The Star Wars and Indiana Jones star, according to reports, didn’t actually mention President Donald Trump by name but made it clear who the target of his politically charged remarks were directed at.
Ford assumed his left-leaning audience of eco-campaigning elites at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco were probably going to work out his subtle hint, when he urged “For God’s sake, stop electing leaders who don’t believe in science.”
“They know who they are. We know who they are.” Ford added.
According to the Huffington Post:
Ford warned “the future of humanity was at stake,” and everyone, whether “rich or poor, powerful or powerless,” would “suffer the effects of climate change and ecosystem destruction.”
The “greatest moral crisis of our time” was that “those least responsible will bear the greatest costs,” he said, adding, “We are shit out of time.”
An impassioned- and very serious Harrison Ford- tells the crowd here at the Moscone Center— “I’m here, you’re here, because we *care…if we can’t protect nature, we can’t protect ourselves.” #GlobalClimateActionSummit pic.twitter.com/f5iTjP0Yca
— Sam Brock (@SamNBCBayArea) September 13, 2018
This is by no means the first occasion on which Ford has made these extravagant, unsubstantiated claims about this alleged threat to the planet.
Indeed, Harrison Ford used pretty much exactly the same phrases at a speech he gave last year when picking up an environmental award from Conservation International.
According to the Hollywood Reporter:
“We’ve got people in charge of important shit who don’t believe in science,” the actor said Thursday night in Los Angeles.
Harrison Ford got political on Thursday night at 3Labs in Culver City when he was honored by Conservation International, a nonprofit environmental group he has been involved with for 26 years.
“We face an unprecedented moment in this country. Today’s greatest threat is not climate change, not pollution, not flood or fire,” Ford said during his acceptance speech of the Founders’ Award. “It’s that we’ve got people in charge of important shit who don’t believe in science.”
He went on to criticize those politicians who let “political or economic self-interest denigrate or belittle sound scientific understanding of the causes and effects of human pressure on the environment.”
The idea that “conservatives are anti-science” has become a popular trope among Democrats, greens, and leftists generally. But there is no evidence to suggest that conservatives have anything whatsoever against “science.”
A study by Oxford University, titled Does Activism in Social Science Explain Conservatives’ Distrust of Scientists?, suggested that it’s not science that conservatives distrust so much as liberal-biased scientists.
Much of the work done in the field of “climate science” is so nebulous it comes closer to being “social science” than hard science.
So the answer is probably “Yes.”
.