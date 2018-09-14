Hollywood Celebrates Paul Manafort Guilty Plea: ‘Check Mate,’ ‘F*ck U Trump’

Several celebrities took to social media on Friday and posted messages celebrating former Trump presidential campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s decision to plead guilty to a federal conspiracy charge as part of a plea agreement with special counsel Robert Mueller.

The longtime adversary of President Donald Trump Rosie O’Donnell tweeted a photo of a red-faced Trump with the words “Donald is Done” on it. She captioned the tweet, “Manafort flipped — Fuck u Trump.”

Star Wars star Mark Hamill tweeted song lyrics:

They call him Flipper, Flipper- No one, you see, flips faster than he…

And we know Flipper, lives in a dark world of blunder,

Lying there under, Mueller you see!

🎼 They call him Flipper, Flipper- No one, you see, flips faster than he…

🎵 And we know Flipper, lives in a dark world of blunder,

🎶 Lying there under, Mueller you see! #RageTweetExpectedFromWHin321 😆 https://t.co/1Ct9dy9nMq — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 14, 2018

Federal court filings, released Friday, revealed that the charges against Manafort include conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The White House issued a statement Friday that said the charges against Paul Manafort are unrelated to Mr. Trump’s election victory.

“This had absolutely nothing to do with the President or his victorious 2016 Presidential campaign,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “It is totally unrelated.”

Still, President Trump’s most outspoken celebrity critics used the news of Manafort cooperating with Mueller as good news and used it to heckle the president. Below is a roundup or their reactions.

Check mate. Game set match. The fat lady is singing. The party’s over. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 14, 2018

Paul Manafort’s kids think he is responsible for murder. I don’t think they adore him. Remember all those texts they discovered about that? https://t.co/j7auBrQoAB — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 14, 2018

Music cue: Piano sequence at the end of “Layla” https://t.co/XhV6wPSUd0 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 14, 2018

Mueller to Manafort: gimme everything or die in jail. Me to Mueller: squeeze the muthafucka! Squeeze him like the pimple he is! — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) September 14, 2018

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Paul Manafort’s guilty plea has nothing to do with the president or his victorious 2016 campaign… Um, yes it does, girrrrrrl. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 14, 2018

Hey @realDonaldTrump no need for that pardon here just yet. He just got one from Bob Mueller. Let’s see where all this goes, shall we? And anybody heard from Michael Cohen lately? https://t.co/rSoCs4048p — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 14, 2018

The President’s campaign chairman, Manafort, has just pleaded guilty to conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct justice. If this is the kind of person Trump picks, how can we allow him to pick a judge for the Supreme Court?#StopKavanaugh Call your Senators: 202-804-8191 — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) September 14, 2018

From Manafort to Kavanaugh….what a great Friday. More to come? I hope so! — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 14, 2018