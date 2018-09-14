Trump-Basher Kathy Griffin to Receive ‘Comedian of the Year’ Award

Comedian Kathy Griffin is set to receive a ‘Comedian of the Year’ award at the upcoming Palm Springs Comedy Festival in November.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kathy Griffin will receive the award, in part, for her “comeback” over the last year following last summer’s controversy over her posing with a fake “beheaded” head of President Donald Trump.

On Griffin receiving the award, Paul Cruz, director of the festival, said, “We didn’t think long about who should be named Comedian of the Year for the festival’s inaugural year.”

“It was a no brainer to honor Kathy Griffin. After all that she’s been through, Kathy has pulled off the biggest comeback in entertainment history since Marlon Brando was blacklisted and then went on to win an Oscar in 1972,” he added.

“Kathy speaks for all Americans in defense of our First Amendment rights. Kathy is the one comedian that is literally on the minds and mouths of the world. She boldly and bravely spoke Truth to Power, was blacklisted, harassed and shunned for it, but has now emerged like a fiery phoenix from the ashes. What other comedian can say that?” Cruz also said.

Griffin was widely criticized and was fired from CNN following the release of a disturbing images that shows her holding a mock bloody “head” of President Trump.

Trump responded by tweeting, “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

Griffin initially apologized but has since taken her apology back, saying, “By the way I take the apology back. Fuck him.”

The 57-year-old has spent the last year building her battered brand off of the stunt, going on a “Laugh Your Head Off” comedy tour across America.

Griffin recently made headlines for comparing members of the Trump administration to Nazi collaborator Jakiw Palij who was deported by ICE.

“If ICE is in the business of removing despicable Nazis can they please head over to the White House?” she tweeted.