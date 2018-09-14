Kendall Jenner Nude Photos Stolen by Hackers, Leaked Online

Nude photographs of supermodel Kendall Jenner leaked on Thursday after hackers stole the images from a famed photographer, according to reports.

The naked photos of Jenner were allegedly swiped from photographer Russell James and published online without consent. The photos are said to show the Keeping up with the Kardashians star climbing a tree and riding a horse in the buff.

“The photoshoot was for James’s upcoming book, Angels — and it’s the first time fans have seen the model fully naked like this. The pics went viral on Twitter after news of the leak online was reported — but the images were actually displayed at the book’s launch last week in New York,” the New York Post reports.

According to HollywoodLife.com, Jenner feels “violated and angry,” following the leak. “She worked hard on the photos with the photographer and it took her a lot of courage to pose nude. So, she is furious that the pics may have been stolen or released without permission,” one source told the gossip site.

The source continued: “Kendall often struggles with anxiety,” later adding, “and reading mean comments really stings and only makes things worse. So, she does her best to ignore the negative energy and hate in the world. Her mom and sisters taught her a long time ago how to unplug from social media and to ignore the critics. Kendall does her best to follow their advice and to rise above it all.”

In a recent interview with Vogue, James revealed he began working on the book four years ago.

“I started this project in 2014 and was collaborating with each and every person to find out exactly how they wanted to be portrayed, so we critiqued each shot and talked about it together,” the photographer told the fashion magazine.

“So this was built on a trust between me and the model, but it was also built on this idea that we don’t want to stop this beauty,” he added.

Jenner did not immediately respond to requests for comment.