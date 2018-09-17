Emmys: Rachel Brosnahan Urges Hollywood Elite to Get Out the Vote

Rachel Brosnahan accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Actress Rachel Brosnahan from the hit Amazon series The Marvelous Ms. Maisel urged Hollywood elite to register to vote for the 2018 midterm elections at the Emmy Awards on Monday night.

After winning the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Brosnahan used her acceptance speech to ask Hollywood to vote in the upcoming election.

“And one of the things I love the most about this show … is that it’s about a woman who is finding her voice anew, and it’s something that’s happening all over the country right now,” Brosnahan said.

“One of the most important ways that we can find and use our voices is to vote,” Brosnahan continued. “So if you haven’t already registered, do it on your cell phone, right now. Vote, show up, and bring a friend to the polls.”

