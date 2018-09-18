Emmy Host Michael Che: ‘The Only White People that Thank Jesus Are Republicans and Ex-Crackheads’

Emmy Awards co-host Michael Che kicked off the show with political commentary and disparaging jokes, and Christians were not spared.

“My mother is not watching. She says she doesn’t like watching white award shows because you guys don’t thank Jesus enough,” co-host Michael Che of Saturday Night Live fame said. “The only people–the only white people that thank Jesus are Republicans and ex-crackheads.”



Michael Che also used his platform to attack Roseanne Barr.

Co-host Colin Jost, also of SNL, said, “Roseanne was canceled by herself, but picked up by white nationalists.”

Che responded, saying, “She’s had a rough year.”

“I heard Roseanne is actually moving to Israel. I mean, damn, how messed up is your life when you have to go to the Middle East just to get peace of mind?” he also said.

The two hosts also made time to joke about “Nazis” in Trump’s America.

“I don’t know if you know this. The first Emmys were held back in 1949. Things were very different back then–gas was 17 cents a gallon, a new home cost $7,000, and we all agreed that Nazis were bad,” Jost said during an opening monologue.

Faith was even further made fun of when actress Thandie Newton, after she won an award, took to the stage and said, “I don’t even believe in God but I’m going to thank her tonight.”