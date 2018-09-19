John Legend Stars in NAACP Attack Ad Opposing Brett Kavanaugh’s Confirmation

Singer John Legend has joined the ranks of those opposing Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court with a video ad attacking Kavanaugh’s “troubling views.”

In the one-minute video, John Legend insists that Judge Kavanaugh is “unfit for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court,” despite that the liberal American Bar Association has rated the judge as “well qualified.”

The video ad was produced by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc. and released Wednesday, according to Hollywood Reporter.

“Who becomes the next Supreme Court Justice is the decision of a lifetime — your lifetime,” the Grammy-winner Legend says in the ad. “Brett Kavanaugh’s troubling views on the issues that matter most and his rushed confirmation process make him unfit for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.”

“This fall, your senators will vote on Kavanaugh,” the singer and film producer said. “How they vote will impact you for a lifetime. Tell them to vote no on Kavanaugh. Remember, they answer to you.”

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund insists that recent unproven allegations that Judge Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a girl 35 years ago when both were teenagers is further proof that he is unfit for the court.

“These allegations underscore the costs of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s failure to thoroughly and impartially vet Kavanaugh’s entire record and background,” the NAACP exclaimed in a press release. “Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote should be postponed until these allegations can be thoroughly investigated. His record on civil rights alone is enough to demand that, if Kavanaugh’s nomination is ever brought to a vote, Senators must vote no.”

Despite the claim that the judge has not been properly vetted, Brett Kavanaugh has undergone six FBI vetting procedures and was confirmed unanimously to the second highest court in the land once already.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.