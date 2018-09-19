Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Channels Jackie Kennedy in Mod Gucci Coat

First Lady Melania Trump channeled former First Lady Jackie Kennedy in her mod, vintage-inspired wool coat that she wore to greet Polish leaders at the White House this week.

With her hair beautifully feathered back, Mrs. Trump was reminiscent of Mrs. Kennedy in a modern, Gucci ivory wool coat that features a wide navy lapel and cuffs and white stitching.

Mrs. Trump paired the Gucci coat — which retails for $3,980 — with navy blue Manolo Blahnik pumps to match the 1970’s style navy lapel and cuffs. The Manolo Blahnik heels retail for $625 at Bergdorf Goodman.

Mrs. Kennedy, much like Mrs. Trump, often wore coats as dresses, pairing the outwear piece with matching pumps and scarves.

For Mrs. Trump, coats, especially in the fall and winter seasons, are a go-to staple in her wardrobe. Months ago, while meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mrs. Trump looked chic in a pale yellow Gucci coat that featured a butterfly buckle at the waist, as Breitbart News noted.