Rosie O’Donnell Demands ‘Too Old’ GOP Senators Retire, Ignores Aging Democrats

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell said that Sen. Chuck Grassley and Orrin Hatch were “too old” and “should be done” with politics on Friday, ignoring the many liberal politicians that are of similar age.

“grassley and hatch – too old – they should be done – come on – at thanksgiving we don’t let the 85 year olds carve the turkey retire,” Rosie O’Donnell tweeted.

grassley and hatch – too old – they should be done – come on – at thanksgiving we don't let the 85 year olds carve the turkey #retire — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2018

Indeed, Chuck Grassley is 85 and Orrin Hatch is 84, but California Democrat Dianne Feinstein, a major player in the recent Senate hearings over Brett Kavanaugh, is also 85.

Indeed, Maryland Democratic Senator Ben Cardin is 74, Vermont’s Senator Patrick Leahy is 78, and Bernie Sanders is 77.

And when compared to congressional Republicans, Democrats have a clear edge. The average age of the GOP leadership is 48, while Democrats’ average age is 72.

Rosie O’Donnell’s Twitter presence has long been over-the-top and anti-all-things Trump and Republican. Earlier this month, the former co-host of The View said that voting for Brett Kavanaugh was voting to kill women in a tweet.

“a vote for kavanaugh is a vote to kill women with back alley abortions – come on collins – stand up for women StopKanavaugh WOMEN4WOMEN” O’Donnell said.

a vote for kavanaugh is a vote to kill women with back alley abortions – come on collins – stand up for women #StopKanavaugh #WOMEN4WOMEN pic.twitter.com/0aDVFzKG51 — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 7, 2018

The 56-year-old also used her Twitter to say that anyone who works with President Trump is a “fucking Nazi.”

“if u stand next 2 and work with adolf trump – yes u fucking are a nazi,” O’Donnell tweeted in August 2017.