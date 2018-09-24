Photos: Celebs Join ‘National Walkout’ in Solidarity with Christine Blasey Ford

Jamie Lee Curtis, Chelsea Handler, Samantha Bee, Alyssa Milano, and more major Hollywood women joined left-wing activist organizations Planned Parenthood and NARAL to push an anti-Brett Kavanaugh “walkout” Monday in solidarity with his accuser Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Hollywood celebrities and politicians wore black as a show of solidarity with Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

Ford accused Kavanaugh groping and attempting to remove her clothing during a house party when he was 17-years-old.

On Monday, Kavanaugh released a letter stating that he “will not be intimidated into withdrawing.”

JUST IN: “I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process," Brett Kavanaugh says in letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley. https://t.co/SE6CtLA1nO pic.twitter.com/eeVNogyqaM — ABC News (@ABC) September 24, 2018

“We believe Dr. Christie Blasey Ford & we stand with her. Kavanaugh should be disqualified from the Supreme Court—& the GOP must stop bullying her. Join us in solidarity by wearing black & walking out of work/school/home on Monday at 1 pm ET + posting a photo w/ BelieveSurvivors,” NARAL, a pro-abortion group, tweeted over the weekend to promote the “walkout.”

Planned Parenthood also promoted the event, tweeting, “Wear black today and join the walk out TODAY at 1pm ET in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford & Deborah Ramirez. How, when, where, and with whom you share your story is your choice. BelieveSurvivors StopKavanaugh.”

The anti-Trump Women’s March also promoted the walkout.

A number of Hollywood celebrities, including Zoe Saldana, Debra Messing, and Jessica Chastain, joined forces to promote the walkout. Check out all of the Hollywood activism:

