MTV Launches Voter Registration Drive Inspired By Women’s March, March for Our Lives

MTV released a video Monday to promote voter registration ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, tying the inaugural campaign to the left-wing Women’s March and the March for Our Lives.

The MTV campaign, called “+1 the Vote,” urges viewers to encourage their friends to get registered to vote and participate in this Fall’s political process.

“Plus ones help make the moments that shape your life, so why not invite them to shape your future?” the commercial asks.

The ad dropped one day before National Voter Registration Day. However, the MTV campaign doesn’t appear to be a non-political voter registration drive. The website for this campaign, plus1thevote.com, mentions the anti-President Donald Trump Women’s March and the anti-gun March for Our Lives in promoting voting.

The website’s front page reads:

Showing up counts. You made the Women’s March count. You made the March for Our Lives count. You made our voices count. Now we’re going to make the midterm election count.

This isn’t the first time MTV has promoted a voter registration drive. In August, the network launched a voter registration drive at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The MTV VMAs promoted a number of progressive causes and attacked President Trump. During the award show, comedian Kevin Hart told Trump to “suck it.”

“You never know what’s going to happen at the VMAs. Bad language, people run to the bathroom and send out crazy tweets. It’s basically like a typical day at the White House. In your face, Trump! Suck it!” Hart said.

Meanwhile, rapper Logic performed while wearing a shirt that read, “Fuck the Wall.”

The ratings for the political 2018 VMAs dropped to an all-time low.