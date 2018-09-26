‘Go F*ck Yourself’: Kathy Griffin Attacks Tomi Lahren over Michelle Obama Comment

Vitriolic comedienne Kathy Griffin lashed out at conservative commentator Tomi Lahren for telling former First Lady Michelle Obama to “sit down” and be quiet.

On Monday, Lahren took to Twitter to slam Obama for a backhanded comment the former first lady made about President Donald Trump.

“Michelle Obama said we ‘had’ a great president. By what measure? Not in economic growth. Not in border enforcement. Not in strength on the world stage. Sit down, Michelle,” Lahren tweeted Monday.

But the brash Griffin did not take kindly to Lahren’s comment about Obama.

Responding on her own Twitter feed, Griffin wallowed in her typical name calling and foul language to slam Lahren for daring to criticize the Obamas.

“‘Sit down, Michelle’ @TomiLahren says…. Oh really you dime store Barbie? Mrs. Obama may go high, but I certainly won’t. Go fuck yourself, Tomi. You evil, horrible shell of a human being,” Kathy Griffin bloviated.

It seems, though, that telling people to “go fuck yourself” seems to be Griffin’s main line of attack these days. A look at her Twitter feed is filled with examples of such sage arguments.

Griffin’s attack and Lahren’s comment came on the heels of Michelle Obama’s address to a Las Vegas rally aimed at encouraging people to vote in November.

Obama told the crowd that we can only get “qualified people” in government if we all get out and vote. “You know, we saw that happen. We experienced that. But we had a great president,” Obama said of her husband.

