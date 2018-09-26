Rosie O’Donnell Gay-Bashes Lindsey Graham over Kavanaugh Defense: ‘F*ck U… Closeted Idiot’

Former daytime talk show host and actress Rosie O’Donnell hurled a gay slur at Senator Lindsay Graham after the South Carolina lawmaker decried the attack on Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Graham took to Twitter on Wednesday to slam attorney Michael Avanetti, whom Graham called the “lawyer to porn stars,” for pushing shaky allegations of sexual misconduct against the judge currently awaiting a Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

“From my view, just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, it just did,” the South Carolina Republican tweeted. “The lawyer to porn stars has just taken this debacle to an even lower level. I hope people will be highly suspicious of this allegation presented by Michael Avenatti.”

In a follow-up tweet, Graham added, “I very much believe in allowing people to be heard. But I am not going to be played, and I’m not going to have my intelligence insulted by the Michael Avenattis of the world.”

“I will not be a participant in wholesale character assassination that defies credibility,” Graham concluded.

This all apparently set Rosie O’Donnell into a tizzy. The actress and activist immediately resorted to name calling, foul language, gay bashing, and quixotic attacks on “the patriarchy.”

“Fuck u u closeted idiot – this is the patriarchy exposed – this is reality deal with it !!#NoKavanaughConfirmation #NotMyPresident,” O’Donnell exploded at Graham.

This is the same Rosie O’Donnell who once called TV host Kelly Ripa a homophobe when Rippa got upset that gay singer Clay Aiken inappropriately put his hand on her face to cover her mouth to stop her from talking.

