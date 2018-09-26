Actress Sophia Bush: ‘More Women Victimized By Kavanaugh will Come Forward’

Actress Sophia Bush said “more women victimized by Kavanaugh will vome (sic) forward” in a tweet that compared Brett Kavanaugh and Bill Cosby Wednesday.

Bush sent two other tweets Wednesday about the allegations against Kavanaugh:

To everyone saying “why did they wait? The timing feels suspect,” etc. Just remember Bill Cosby. No one wanted to believe it about him. It was true. And he’s going to prison. I’d wager more women victimized by Kavanaugh will vome forward. Women feel safety in numbers #TimesUp — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) September 26, 2018

Bush sent two other tweets Wednesday about the allegations against Kavanaugh:

I hate this idea that women are only valuable as they relate to someone else, but what the hell. If personalizing these women in order to imagine them as someone you KNOW who went through what they did does the trick? Do it. Can you imagine? How does that make you feel? https://t.co/YLQDyblT6b — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) September 26, 2018

"I hate this idea that women are only valuable as they relate to someone else, but what the hell. If personalizing these women in order to imagine them as someone you KNOW who went through what they did does the trick? Do it. Can you imagine? How does that make you feel?" the One Tree Hill actress tweeted.

Ford offers witnesses who corroborate her story across many years. “Interesting” that the Senators running the hearing don’t want to hear from witnesses. It’s as if … could it be … they don’t want to actually investigate this? https://t.co/AWq8mxfnIP — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) September 26, 2018

Bush’s hate for Kavanaugh should come as no surprise. During the 2016 campaign she supported Hillary Clinton and spoke out against Donald Trump. She said that Trump wanted “to make our country a fearful reality show contest” at a Clinton event in 2016.

The 36-year-old actress has also accused the Trump administration of “deporting people who love America more than Trump will ever pretend to.”

ICE is deporting people who’ve served multiple tours in the US Military. Something Officer Bone Spurs never did. They’re deporting people who love America more than Trump will ever pretend to. Are they the “animals,” Donny boy?? Shame on him. https://t.co/QPGQFDdZNq — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) May 17, 2018

"ICE is deporting people who've served multiple tours in the US Military. Something Officer Bone Spurs never did. They're deporting people who love America more than Trump will ever pretend to. Are they the 'animals,' Donny boy?? Shame on him," she tweeted in May.

Kavanaugh was hit with additional allegations Wednesday from Resistance TV lawyer Michael Avenatti, who is representing Julie Swetnick, who claimed that Brett Kavanaugh was present at parties where there were “gang rapes.”

Brett Kavanaugh has denied all allegations.