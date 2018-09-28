Hollywood Urges No Vote on Kavanaugh over ‘Entrenched Misogyny’: ‘Government Is an Abuser’

Hollywood celebrities from Amy Schumer to Alec Baldwin expressed outrage Friday as the Senate Judiciary Committee plans to vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.

Both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, testified in a Senate hearing Friday. Kavanaugh stunned the nation with a passionate defense of himself and his reputation.

Several celebrities sent social messages urging their followers to help stop the Senate Judiciary Committee vote to move Kavanaugh’s nomination forward.

Respect to Doctor Ford for standing up and telling her story. For my family, my daughter and people who value the truth, you are a hero and on the right side of history. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) September 28, 2018

I hear @SenBobCorker is ready 2 vote 4 Kavanaugh.

U can just picture the scenario. Big donors calling campaign finance directors. Implied threats. None of these men/women have an honest, sincere thought to share. They are bought and sold, everyday.

The US Senate is a disgrace. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) September 28, 2018

November November is coming. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 28, 2018

Milano also questioned the honesty of Judge Kavanaugh.

Watch this clip and then ask yourself—is this an honest man? Does this man have nothing to him? Is this a man we want making decisions set before the Supreme Court? pic.twitter.com/eUpzhoVIjN — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 28, 2018

This is hurtful and wrong. Everything about yesterday was unambiguous, as is the entrenched misogyny of these men. With a Key Vote Secured, Senators Will Advance Kavanaugh’s Nomination via @NYTimes https://t.co/k3KK5lhbnX — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) September 28, 2018

Watch and get ready to vote #GOP out come November. With their refusal to have an FBI investigation or even to call the most important witness, Mark Judge, they have tainted this candidate forever. He'll wind up just like #ClarenceThomas who NEVER spoke in public for 30 yrs. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 28, 2018

Many celebrities also urged their followers to call their senators, especially Collins, Corker, Flake, and Murkowski.

We have a judge who testified that an FBI investigation into an allegation of sexual assault isn’t necessary. A judge who Republicans nominated to be on the Supreme Court. If you are a woman, or you have a child, or you have a mother, a sister, call your senator today. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 28, 2018

Lisa Murkowski 202-224-6665 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 27, 2018

Please call. Call tonight. Call in the morning. This is horrifying. https://t.co/abIue3MP2r — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 28, 2018

Call them today https://t.co/g4D9H8l5uF — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 28, 2018

Comedian Amy Schumer urged followers to attend “Cancel Kavanaugh” events.

We #BelieveSurvivors and refuse to accept Brett Kavanaugh as our next Supreme Court Justice. Join us in making our voices heard Friday at noon local time. Find or host an event near you: https://t.co/Lwsor1X4yW — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) September 28, 2018

Women deserve to be angry all of the time

This country’s government is an abuser

We live in the most shameful of times — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) September 28, 2018

Remember the old footage of George Wallace grotesquely bellowing “Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever”? That’s how history will view everyone of these reprehensible GOP senators voting yes, today. VOTE THEM ALL OUT! — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) September 28, 2018

And with this, I’m hopping off of Twitter for the rest of the weekend. Peace out https://t.co/3wTAGAcdl7 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 28, 2018

Hey y’all @HLNTV is showing the Dems press conference. I couldn’t take Old Man Grassley anymore. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) September 28, 2018

🚨Early risers in US: I’ve made a page where you can donate to the Democrat in every tossup Senate race this November. https://t.co/SimiGeUUEX Kavanaugh hearing shows once again GOP Senators don’t care about women. We must flip Senate!! Give even $5. It’s easy! Please RT. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) September 28, 2018

(1/2)OK PEOPLE. Do. Not. Stop CALLING. 1-K won’t call for FBI investigation to CLEAR his name. WHY? 2-Clear Partisan ideologue blaming payback from the Clintons for the hearings. 3- his raging, pivoting & disrespect toward ⁦@amyklobuchar⁩. 4-Ford contacted her state rep B4 pic.twitter.com/x0bpRvxfMB — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 28, 2018

Call these senators. Tell them to vote NO on Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/8U6hs7AfQV — America Ferrera (@AmericaFerrera) September 28, 2018

Flake is proof that the most obvious comic book villains have a name that reflects their one great power. Grab a cape, Jeff. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 28, 2018

I’M SO FUCKING OUTRAGED AND HEARTBROKEN. SO TIRED OF THE SAME PEOPLE HAVING THE POWER TO MAKE THE DECISIONS. FOR THE LOVE OF GOD WHERE ARE THE WOMEN AND PEOPLE OF COLOR?!?? THIS IS NOT… https://t.co/1ocQN7YSsO — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) September 28, 2018

Calling the moment I get home. #Repost @jimandralis with get_repost

・・・

Just called and BEGGED them to not let that dick onto the Supreme Court. I got right on through and was able to… https://t.co/1VHXFVha28 — Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) September 28, 2018

I’ve never rooted for there to be a hell before. But I’m kind of pulling for it now. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) September 28, 2018

I have! I have tweeted that he should be investigated! Stop it with your unresearched claims! #investigateEllison https://t.co/TQ36xPjL64 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) September 28, 2018