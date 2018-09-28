Hollywood Urges No Vote on Kavanaugh over ‘Entrenched Misogyny’: ‘Government Is an Abuser’

juddStillerDryfus1
Getty Images

Hollywood celebrities from Amy Schumer to Alec Baldwin expressed outrage Friday as the Senate Judiciary Committee plans to vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.

Both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, testified in a Senate hearing Friday. Kavanaugh stunned the nation with a passionate defense of himself and his reputation.
Several celebrities sent social messages urging their followers to help stop the Senate Judiciary Committee vote to move Kavanaugh’s nomination forward.

“Respect to Doctor Ford for standing up and telling her story. For my family, my daughter and people who value the truth, you are a hero and on the right side of history,” actor Ben Stiller tweeted.

Alec Baldwin chimed in, tweeting, “I hear @SenBobCorker is ready 2 vote 4 Kavanaugh.
U can just picture the scenario. Big donors calling campaign finance directors. Implied threats. None of these men/women have an honest, sincere thought to share. They are bought and sold, everyday. The US Senate is a disgrace.”

Alyssa Milano tweeted a message to the GOP — “November is coming.”

Milano also questioned the honesty of Judge Kavanaugh.

“This is hurtful and wrong. Everything about yesterday was unambiguous, as is the entrenched misogyny of these men,” Ashley Judd said.

“Watch and get ready to vote out come November. With their refusal to have an FBI investigation or even to call the most important witness, Mark Judge, they have tainted this candidate forever. He’ll wind up just like who NEVER spoke in public for 30 yrs,” Bette Midler tweeted, comparing Kavanaugh to Clarence Thomas.

Many celebrities also urged their followers to call their senators, especially Collins, Corker, Flake, and Murkowski.

Comedian Amy Schumer urged followers to attend “Cancel Kavanaugh” events.

Check out all of the Hollywood activism.

 

.