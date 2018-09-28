Actress Mira Sorvino: America Needs a ‘Revolution’ After Brett Kavanaugh Hearing

Golden Globe-winning actress Mira Sorvino appeared to support a “revolution” on Thursday, as President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh defended himself against 3o-plus-year-old allegations of sexual misconduct.

“As a survivor & a woman, I feel somewhat sick about today,” Sorvino wrote on Twitter amid reports that Kavanaugh may receive the 50 votes required for the confirmation process. “If the @SenateGOP rush to a vote without further investigation, involving the FBI, listening to the other 2 women who have come forward & Judge, then they’ve proven to be more interested in party than truth. We demand better!”

“I have never before today actually felt we needed a revolution,” Sorvino added soon after.

Earlier in the day, the Mighty Aphrodite star also described Dr. Christine Ford’s testimony, where she claimed Kavanaugh assaulted her at a high school party, as “extremely credible and sympathetic.”

“I find her responses echo many of the feelings and reactions,” she wrote. “I have had over the years connected to my own sexual violence trauma and the aftermath of speaking out. I applaud her courage.”

The 50-year-old actress may have felt particularly invested in the testimony of Dr. Christine Ford given her own claims to be a victim of sexual harassment. Last year, Morino was one of the dozens of women alleging sexual harassment at the hands of Hollywood mega-producer Harvey Weinstein. She also claimed that her rejection of his advances led to her being blacklisted from Weinstein’s productions.

