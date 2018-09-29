Actress Mira Sorvino Doubles Down After Saying America Needs a ‘Revolution’

Actress Mira Sorvino apologized on Twitter Saturday after she said America needs a revolution and made it clear that she has always been “infuriated by all the evil and injustice.”

“I have never before today actually felt we needed a revolution,” Sorvino tweeted Thursday in response to Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who defended himself before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week.

But the actress apologized and clarified herself this weekend, saying she’s sorry “to anyone who thought this was the first day” that she cared.

“I apologize to anyone who thought my ‘revolution’ post meant I didn’t care until today. It meant I lost most hope that progress in the way I have been pursuing it as an activist may not be possible in the current system.But I have always been infuriated by all the evil, injustice,” the Oscar-winner wrote in the first of two tweets.

“Especially towards POC, WOC, native people, Latinx LGBTQ and non-binary people, those persecuted for their religion, human trafficking victims and sexual abuse survivors,” she continued. “My apologies to anyone who thought this was the first day I cared-not so! Very sorry if I offended.”

Sorvino, one of the many women to allege sexual abuse at the hands of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, urged lawmakers to call on the FBI to open another background check into Judge Kavanaugh, whose was accused by Christine Blasey Ford of sexual assault in 1982.

