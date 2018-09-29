Chelsea Handler: ‘Rape Is Fine’ to the ‘All White’ Republican Party

Comedian and former Netflix talk show host Chelsea Handler said that the Republican Party thinks that “rape is fine” in a tweet sent Friday.

“Republican Party = white male party. They don’t care about women and they don’t care about the future. They care about the past where all white men are in power. Rape is fine. Keep minorities and women down. All white men, oh, and Ben Carson,” Chelsea Handler tweeted.

This follows another tweet sent Friday where Handler said that Judge Brett Kavanaugh threw a “hysterical temper tantrum” during his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday.

Indeed, Judge Kavanaugh defended himself in his passionate opening statement in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit, fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election, fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record, revenge on behalf of the Clintons, and millions of dollars in money from outside left-wing opposition groups,” Kavanaugh said.

Handler’s online presence is frequently unhinged. In July, the left-wing political activist begged Twitter to remove President Donald Trump’s account.

“Can @Twitter just remove Trump’s account, already? No leader of any country should be tweeting threats to people and other countries. That would actually force him to talk more and explain policies and answer questions on tape, and we all know how that goes,” Handler said, following Trump’s tough warning to Iran.

Handler also joined forces with NARAL Pro-Choice America on a campaign against Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation in August.

“What could be more important than fighting for the rights of our daughters, mothers, and sisters not to be thrown in jail for making decisions about their own bodies and futures?” Handler wrote in a press release.

“We need to do everything possible to defeat this nomination. We need to speak out. We need to call our senators. We need to take to the streets.”