Jim Carrey: ‘Hideous Hateful Face’ of Lindsey Graham Is Why Women ‘Don’t Report Sexual Abuse’

Actor Jim Carrey tweeted a drawing of Sen. Lindsey Graham Friday, writing that Graham’s “hideous and hateful face” is why women don’t report sexual assault.

“Ever wonder why women don’t report sexual abuse? Look no further than the hideous and hateful face of Lindsey Graham who offered nothing but anger and absolute disdain to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford following her courageous, and very credible, testimony. Talk about ‘a disgrace,'” Jim Carrey tweeted.

Graham made headlines this week for his passionate defense of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. During the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday, Graham said that Democrats want to “destroy this guy’s life, hold this seat open, and hope you win in 2020.”

“This is the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics. And if you really wanted to know the truth, you sure as hell wouldn’t have done what you’ve done to this guy,” Graham also said, and even apologized to Ford for being used by Democratic lawmakers.

Carrey’s use of Twitter to post his political drawings has become commonplace over the last two years.

The Ace Ventura star has previously used his drawings to attack White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, referring to her a “so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked.” He also called her “Monstrous.”

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

Carrey also tweeted a drawing of Judge Brett Kavanaugh on top of a woman, a clear reference to allegations made by Christine Blasey Ford.