Grateful Dead Bassist Phil Lesh Donated $10,000 to Christine Blasey Ford’s GoFundMe

Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh donated $10,000 to a GoFundMe campaign in aid of Dr. Christine Ford, as she continues to push sexual assault allegations against President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

A representative for Lesh confirmed to Rolling Stone that he made the donation last week to a GoFundMe campaign titled “Help Christine Blasey Ford,” days before she testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee about an alleged 3o-plus-year-old sexual assault.

“Christine Blasey Ford demonstrated a huge amount of courage speaking out this week,” the campaign’s statement reads. “She did not initially come forward because she was scared of the response. She was right to be scared.”

“Not only has the right wing smear machine started, but she is receiving serious threats against her and has had to engage a security force to protect her family,” it continues. “This is all really expensive and she needs our help. We need to protect the voices of brave people who speak out – especially when they are part of our community.”

Although the campaign is no longer accepting donations, the fundraising effort smashed its $150,000 target by raising $528,315 from roughly 11,500 people in under two weeks.

“A statement of gratitude from the family will be forthcoming in the next 48 hours with a fuller explanation, but in the meantime, do keep your comments coming. I am sharing them with her.”

Lesh is known to be politically active. Earlier this month, the Grateful Dead singer performed at a fundraising concert for HeadCount, a non-profit organization which aims to push voter registration and turnout among minorities.

In February, Lesh also appeared at a candlelight vigil in California for victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, alongside other gun control campaigners.

“I’m feeling such rage right now, such anguish and grief thinking about these brave spirits cut off before their time,” the Grateful Dead singer said at the time. “We cannot allow this. Who are we if we cannot protect our children? Who are we if we don’t stand up, raise our voices, demand to be heard?”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.