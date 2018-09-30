Singer John Legend went after Republican Senators in an on-stage monologue at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City Saturday.

Deadline reports that John Legend said, “See how senators treat women who come forward with sexual abuse claims. See how people ridicule young people who march for the right to go to school without getting shot up.”

“See how people would denigrate those who make the very simple claim that black lives matter. We can get frustrated when we see all of that, but we can’t give up. It’s not enough for us to talk about it or tweet about it, we’ve got to do something,” the “All of Me” singer said.

Indeed, many Republicans defended Brett Kavanaugh against decades-old allegations of sexual misconduct this week, prompting fierce attacks on them.

Legend opposed Kavanaugh from the start, even starring in an anti-Kavanaugh NAACP ad.

“Who becomes the next Supreme Court Justice is the decision of a lifetime—your lifetime. Brett Kavanaugh’s troubling views on the issues that matter most and his rushed confirmation process make him unfit for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court,” Legend said in the ad.

“This fall, your senators will vote on Kavanaugh. How they vote will impact you for a lifetime. Tell them to vote no on Kavanaugh. Remember, they answer to you.”

The 39-year-old musician has long been an outspoken leftist. He made headlines earlier this year for tweeting “fuck you” to Republican Paul Ryan on Father’s Day.

My life changed the day I became a father. Liza, Charlie, and Sam are my highest priority. Wishing all of the dads out there a happy early #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/w3UsSkR4Lf — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 16, 2018

“My life changed the day I became a father. Liza, Charlie, and Sam are my highest priority. Wishing all of the dads out there a happy early #FathersDay” Ryan said. This tweet set off Legend, who responded, “Seriously, fuck you. Reunite the families at the border and we can talk about father’s day.”

Seriously, fuck you. Reunite the families at the border and we can talk about father's day. https://t.co/bbG0gVqfzq — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 16, 2018

He also defended the use of harassment against Trump staffers in June, tweeting, “Let’s make a deal with the Trump Administration. Reunite all these families immediately and you can go out to eat wherever the fuck you want.”