Rap superstar Kanye West doubled down on his support for President Trump following his pro-Trump monologue on SNL Saturday, expressing support for Trump’s economic policies in a tweet sent Sunday.

“this represents good and America becoming whole again,” Kanye West tweeted along with a photo of him wearing the signature “Make America Great Again” hat.

“We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love,” West also tweeted.

The “Power” rapper went off on SNL Saturday, appearing in a MAGA hat and saying that liberals were trying to bully him.

“The blacks weren’t always Democrats. You know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare. Does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan,” West said.

“There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago,” West also told the crowd.

“Thank y’all, for giving me this platform. I know some of y’all don’t agree but y’all be going at that man neck a lot, and I don’t think it’s actually that helpful.”

So when SNL cut out tonight right as Kanye was telling everybody to come back on stage, turns out he stood there for minutes afterward and incoherently ranted about his “Superman cape” red hat, Trump, and the Sunken Place. Look how awkward the cast looks. pic.twitter.com/WP67rTPswa — CRT (@StoryofEverest) September 30, 2018

The 41-year-old musician also spoke out on the establishment media’s liberal bias.

“Ninety percent of news are liberal. Ninety percent of TV … LA, New York, writers, rappers, musicians; so it’s easy to make it seem like it’s so, so, so, one-sided,” he said.