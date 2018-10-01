Candace Owens: Chris Evans ‘Basically Called Kanye a Dumb Ni**er’ over His Trump Support

Conservative firebrand Candace Owens challenged actor Chris Evans to a debate after the Marvel movie star smeared Kanye West over his support of President Donald Trump.

“Nothing pisses white liberals off more than finding out that “their blacks” refuse to behave the way they want them too,” Owens tweeted on Monday. “Both @ LanaDelRey and @ ChrisEvans reacted poorly when they learned Kanye wasn’t their property.”

Nothing pisses white liberals off more than finding out that “their blacks” refuse to behave the way they want them too. Both @LanaDelRey and @ChrisEvans reacted poorly when they learned Kanye wasn’t their property. https://t.co/hcZxXdEH8d — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 1, 2018

Both Evans and pop star Lana Del Rey — who said Kanye West needs “an intervention” — launched personal attacks against the Grammy-winner over his support of the president’s agenda. The smears sent Owens to Twitter, where she challenged Evans to debate her.

“By the way, @ ChrisEvans — since you seem to suggest that black people who don’t agree with you are “stupid,” I openly challenge you to a debate. @ Politicon is in a couple of weeks. Why don’t you put your racist sentiments on full display and debate a black conservative?”

By the way, @ChrisEvans— since you seem to suggest that black people who don’t agree with you are “stupid”, I openly challenge you to a debate. @Politicon is in a couple of weeks.

Why don’t you put your racist sentiments on full display and debate a black conservative? https://t.co/hcZxXdEH8d — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 1, 2018

Reached by phone, Owens, who serves as communications director for Turning Point USA, said Evans’s attack on Kanye West was personal, not intellectual.

“Chris Evans sounds like a plantation owner,” Owens told Breitbart News, referring to Evans as “Captain out of touch with America,” poking fun at his most famous role as Captain America.

“It’s them that think their ideas are supreme and superior,” Owens said of members of the media and the left-wing Hollywood elite. “Evans didn’t challenge Kanye’s statements. He simply launched a personal attack”

“It was the euphemistic equivalent of Evans calling Kanye a dumb nigger,” Owens said. “Chris Evans basically called Kanye West a dumb nigger. And he’s going to get away with it.”

Elaborating further, Owens said, “It’s one thing to debate ideas that rival your own understanding on a particular issue. But to imply that Kanye West is stupid is weak and disgusting.”

Owens continued to defend Kanye West and criticize Chris Evans in a Periscope video posted on Monday.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson