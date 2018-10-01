Chris Evans Attacks MAGA Kanye: ‘Doesn’t Know History, Doesn’t Read Books’

Actor Chris Evans attacked Kanye West on Sunday for his latest pro-Trump tweet, claiming that the rapper “doesn’t know history” and “doesn’t read books.”

West’s tweet caused particular anger after he suggested abolishing the 13th amendment, which outlawed slavery.

“This represents good and America becoming whole again,” West tweeted on Sunday. “We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

“There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue,” Evans responded. “The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying.”

West later clarified his comments on the 13th amendment, tweeting that the “the 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended we are the solution that heals.”

Evans was not the only star to scold West for his unashamedly pro-Trump stance. Singer Lana Del Rey also chipped in, warning the rapper that “Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture.”

“I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level,” she wrote on Instagram. “Delusions of Grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism — none of which would be a talking point if we weren’t speaking about the man leading our country.”

He faced similar criticism from the likes of George Takei, Sarah Silverman, and Taran Killam.

It is also not the first time that West has made controversial comments about slavery.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. Like, you were there for 400 years and it’s all of you all? Like, we’re mentally in prison,” he said in an interview with TMZ. “Like, slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks. So prison is something that unites us as one race, blacks and whites being one race. We’re the human race.”

West, who has long spoken of his admiration for Donald Trump, surprised viewers at the weekend by donning a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap in a promotional video for Saturday Night Live’s 44th season premiere. The Grammy-winner went on to give an emotional speech in which he slammed the Democrat welfare state and said “90 percent of media are liberal.



