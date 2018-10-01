Actress Ellen Barkin: Trump Should Be ‘Removed… Not Just from Office’

Ellen Barkin Animal Kingdom
TNT/Screenshot

Actress Ellen Barkin took to Twitter on Monday and suggested that it wouldn’t be enough to remove President Donald Trump from office.

“this man should be removed…and not just from office,” Ellen Barkin said of President Trump. The Animal Kingdom star was reacting to a video that showed President Trump demanding that CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins ask questions about the newly minted trade deal between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

President Trump insisted that Collins ask “a question about trade.” The CNN reporter repeatedly attempted to ask a question about Judge Brett Kavanaugh. President Trump later answered Collins’s Kavanaugh question. When she later attempted to ask a third question related to Judge Kavanaugh, President Trump moved on, telling her “you’ve really had enough.”

Barkin’s tweet about President Trump comes just days after she declared that she’s only interested in being around “like-minded thinkers” after the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance the confirmation of the Supreme Court nominee.

“Dear scum of the earth,” Barkin’s tweet began. “In case sum haven’t noticed, i am not looking to make any new friends right now,” she wrote. “i don’t care what you think, not now. let me rest. leave me alone with like-minded thinkers until i can see again.”

In 2012, Barkin made light of the untimely death of Andrew Breitbart. The actress also suggested that Breitbart’s supporters are “evil assholes.”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson

.