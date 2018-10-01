Jane Fonda: ‘Get in the Streets’ and ‘Shut Down the Country’ If Trump Fires Mueller

Actress and left-wing activist Jane Fonda said that people should “get in the streets” and “shut down” the United States if President Trump fired Robert Mueller during a panel in New York City this week.

Page Six reports that Jane Fonda told a crowd at New York’s 92Y, “We have to get in the streets–nobody should work. We should shut down the country. Shut it down!”

“People always say, ‘Was it worse in the ’60s and ’70s?’ It was not! This is the worst! This is an existential crisis. And if we don’t do what needs to be done–in terms of making our voices heard, and our votes heard–that’s it! We don’t have time,” said Fonda, who been doing a ton of press promoting the premiere of her HBO documentary film Jane Fonda In Five Acts.

Fonda, long a left-wing activist, has been a strong critic of President Donald Trump.

Following his Inauguration, she remarked that she would not call Trump by his name, but will instead refer to him as the “predator-in-chief.”

The 80-year-old actress also called the Trump administration “racist, homophobic, misogynistic, and anti-environment.”

Last year, Fonda said that she was not proud of the United States, instead saying that she was proud of the “resistance.”

Appearing on BBC, she was asked if she was proud of America, to which she answered, “No! But, I’m proud of the resistance. I’m proud of the people who are turning out in unprecedented numbers and continue and continue over and over and over again to protest what Trump is doing. I’m very proud of them, that core.”

The Academy Award-winner recently made headlines again for commenting on her infamous “Hanoi Jane” scandal from the 1970’s.

“I will go to my grave regretting that,” she said.