Rosie O’Donnell Escalates Harassment of Lindsey Graham: ‘Have U Been Raped?’

Actress Rosie O’Donnell doubled down on her social media harassment of Sen. Lindsey Graham, asking the senator if he had ever been raped in a tweet sent Monday.

“When it comes to Judge Kavanaugh, there’s not an ounce of fairness left in Senate Democrats. How would you react if somebody accused you being a sexual predator, a gang rapist, and a bumbling stumbling alcoholic?” Lindsey Graham tweeted Monday.

Rosie O’Donnell responded by saying “what a pathetic man u are graham – have u no decency u partisan slug – u r a national disgrace… with ur screaming and carrying on like a scared high scool boy who never got to hang with the football players. have u been raped lindsey? shutUP”

The vile attacks on Graham should come as no surprise. Last week, the South Carolina lawmaker was thrust into the spotlight after he emotionally defended Judge Brett Kavanaugh from allegations of sexual misconduct during the Senate committee hearing.

Several liberals in the media took to insulting Graham by insinuating that he is gay.

O’Donnell joined in on the personal attacks about Graham’s sexuality, calling him a “closeted idiot.”

Comedian and far-left activist Kathy Griffin also joined in on the hate, calling Graham “Miss Lindsey.”

“Look at Miss Lindsey Graham trying to be all tough! What?Does Putin have a picture of Lindsay fucking a donkey? KanavaughHearings,” Griffin tweeted.

O’Donnell sending unhinged tweets is nothing new. Last month, she tweeted that voting for Brett Kavanaugh is a vote “to kill women.”

“a vote for kavanaugh is a vote to kill women with back alley abortions – come on collins – stand up for women #StopKanavaugh #WOMEN4WOMEN” she tweeted.