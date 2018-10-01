Snoop Dogg Calls Kanye West an ‘Uncle Tom’ for Supporting America First Agenda

Rapper Snoop Dogg referred to Kanye West as an “Uncle Tom” over his support of President Donald Trump in an Instagram comment Monday.

Producer DJ Pooh re-posted a photo of Kanye West wearing his “Make America Great Again” hat with the caption “MAGA – Music Ain’t Getting Attention” on his Instagram page, prompting a response from Snoop Dogg.

In the comment section Snoop Dogg wrote, “Make ya music great again nigga.”

“Uncle Tom. Ass nigga,” he also commented.

The “Gin and Juice” rapper previously went after Kanye West and Trump supporters in a radio interview last month.

“I don’t give a fuck. If you like that nigga, you motherfuckin’ racist, fuck you and fuck him. Now what? Draw the line, nigga,” he said, singling out Kanye in particular. “Kanye too, nigga. Don’t forget about him, too, fuck you, too.”

West gave an emotional monologue on the set of Saturday Night Live Saturday that went viral on social media. The 41-year-old rapper went after the media, Democrats, and the welfare state in his speech.

“The blacks weren’t always Democrats. You know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare. Does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan,” West said while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

“Ninety percent of news are liberal,” he also said. “Ninety percent of TV … LA, New York, writers, rappers, musicians; so it’s easy to make it seem like it’s so, so, so, one-sided.”

The “All of the Lights” singer followed this up with a tweet Sunday with a photo of him wearing a MAGA hat, writing, “this represents good and America becoming whole again.”

“We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

Kanye West’s support of Trump predictably resulted in criticism in Hollywood. Singer Lana Del Ray said that his support of Trump is a “loss for the culture.”