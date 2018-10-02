Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Kicks Off Africa Trip in Leopard Manolo Blahniks

First Lady Melania Trump departed Washington, D.C. for Africa — her first international trip without President Donald Trump — rocking a festive pair of leopard print Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

As Mrs. Trump boarded her plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, for the five-day, four-country tour, she looked as though she had stepped off the runways of Milan, donning a suede leather trench coat by American fashion brand Vince and a pair of leopard suede Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

The Vince trench coat features a notch lapel and a belted waist, retailing for about $750. Meanwhile, the Manolo Blahnik leopard print suede stilettos feature a pointed toe — Mrs. Trump’s favorite silhouette for her shoes — and are made in Italy. The pumps are currently sold out.

The look could have been stripped from the runways of Milan and Paris, where trench coats have become a go-to style staple for womenswear. Mrs. Trump’s ensemble, sunglasses included, also harked back to the days of First Lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis when she was famously photographed in trench coats while walking around the streets of New York City.

Mrs. Trump’s personal style adviser Hervé Pierre told Women’s Wear Daily the Slovenian-born former model-turned-First Lady is embarking on the Africa tour because she has never been to the continent.

“It’s her trip. She really decided to do it,” Pierre said. “From the beginning, she wanted to do this.”

Mrs. Trump’s tour around Africa will feature stops in Ghana, Malawi, Kenya, and Egypt.