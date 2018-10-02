Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Makes Major Style Statement in Ghana

First Lady Melania Trump made a major style statement in Ghana on Tuesday as she met with schoolchildren during a stop on her Africa tour.

Stepping off her plane in Ghana, Mrs. Trump looked chic and minimal in a striped shirt dress in burgundy and white by Celine, a brand that was formerly headed by Phoebe Philo, the most copied designer of the 21st century. (Chances are, you’ve worn Philo design signatures, but you just haven’t noticed).

Philo revitalized Celine into a strong French fashion house with her minimalistic, elegant womenswear that became The Look of the 2010’s. Most recently, Philo left Celine and the brand is now run by Hedi Slimane, who has ditched Philo’s minimalist aesthetic for his signature rockstar partywear. Slimane’s shifting of Celine has sent shockwaves through the fashion establishment.

Mrs. Trump’s wearing of Philo’s Celine design is a major salute to the renowned designer, hinting that the former Slovenian-born model will miss Celine’s days of elegant minimalism.

The First Lady paired the striped shirt dress with a pair of stark white Manolo Blahniks, a color that stands out against her dark, European complexion.

Melania Trump kicked off her trip, as avid Fashion Notes readers will notice, in a suede trench coat and suede leopard print Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

I have a special edition of Fashion Notes all week for First Lady Melania Trump's Africa tour!!! Follow along! Yesterday was leopard Manolo Blahniks and a suede trench coat. J'ADORE. https://t.co/7tvgEJuTJ0 pic.twitter.com/6mk59RZO63 — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) October 2, 2018