John Leguizamo: GOP ‘Now the Party of Sexual Assaulters, Pedophiles’

Actor John Leguizamo had another Twitter meltdown on Wednesday, describing the Republicans as the party of “sexual assaulters” and “pedophiles” alongside a barrage of other insults.

“There is no bottom for some of these Republicans!” he wrote. “It’s now the party of sexual assaulters, pedophiles, p*ssy grabbers, liars, perjurers, pre-existing conditions deniers, climate change deniers, environment destroying, allies hating, dictatorship loving, trillion dollar deficiters.”

Leguizamo, who in 2012 described Latino Republicans as “like roaches for raid,” made the remarks in response to comments by Hollywood movie producer Judd Apatow, who was responding to Sen. Lindsey Graham’s remarks about how the effort to smear President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh with uncorroborated sexual assault allegations represented American politics hitting its “bottom.”

“No, bottom is the President mocking a victim of sexual assault,” wrote Apatow. “Bottom is a President who is being exposed as a tax cheat and a fraud. Bottom is Lachlan and James Murdoch’s @FoxNews not covering it truthfully and with the seriousness it deserves. Bottom is @LindseyGrahamSC.”

On Tuesday, Leguizamo also complained about stories from Breitbart News appearing in his Google searches, declaring that Google was no longer his, despite the company openly discriminating against conservative sites.

“Why is the heinous #breitbart popping up as my 1st choice on google?! And the next 4 choices just as offensive? This is not my google!” the John Wick star wrote in a post. ⁦”I want my #google back or I want out!”

Leguizamo has previously described Breitbart News as a “KKK site,” and “evil incarnate,” while leading pressure campaigns against companies such as Amazon to stop advertising with the news network. He was also involved in campaigns urging advertisers to boycott Fox News’s Laura Ingraham.

