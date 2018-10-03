Fashion Notes: Melania Trump’s $50 Snakeskin Loafers in Africa are Affordable Chic

First Lady Melania Trump spent her second day in Ghana proving she can be fashionable on a dime, rocking a Ralph Lauren-esque ensemble that she quickly transitioned from day to night.

Mrs. Trump toured the Cape Coast Castle, a former slave trading fort, in Cape Coast, making an inexpensive style statement in a pair of $50 faux snakeskin loafers from Zaras.

Yes, you read that correctly. $50! And they are not yet sold out!

Mrs. Trump paired the loafers — a first for the First Lady — with a pair of her favorite JBrand Jeans slim beige trousers and a dark green Veronica Beard utility jacket. Mrs. Trump previously wore this look in September 2017.

The First Lady also proved her quick change abilities, throwing on a wide brown belt to cinch her waist and a pair of rich brown stilettos by Manolo Blahnik after as she met with Ghana’s diplomats.

SLAVERY SITE: First Lady Melania Trump visited a former slave holding facility in Ghana during her Africa tour, observing a moment of silence, signing the guestbook and calling her experience of witnessing the castle's dungeons "very emotional." https://t.co/aeqnINCDiO pic.twitter.com/IBKQyclp2c — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 3, 2018

Yesterday, Mrs. Trump made a major fashion statement in a striped Celine shirt dress as she landed in Ghana. The look was a salute to the beloved designer Phoebe Philo who recently left Celine, a French fashion house, after revitalizing the brand and becoming the most copied designer of the 21st Century.