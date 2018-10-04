Bette Midler Tweets Women ‘Are the N-Word of the World’ ‘Raped, Beaten, Enslaved’

Actress and Broadway star Bette Midler melted down on Twitter Thursday night, declaring that women “are the N-word of the world” and are “the most disrespected creatures on earth.”

“‘Women, are the n-word of the world.’” Midler tweeted, which is the name of a song written by John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

“Raped, beaten, enslaved, married off, worked like dumb animals; denied education and inheritance; enduring the pain and danger of childbirth and life IN SILENCE for THOUSANDS of years,” Bette Midler wrote in a tweet she later deleted. “They are the most disrespected creatures on earth.”

Midler’s tweet came mere minutes after Sen. Mitch McConnell announced that the Senate would move forward on Friday morning with confirming President Donald Trump Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

“The Senate will be in session at 9:30 tomorrow morning. Under the regular order, the vote to advance the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court will be at 10:30,” the Senate Majority Leader tweeted.

The Senate will be in session at 9:30 tomorrow morning. Under the regular order, the vote to advance the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court will be at 10:30. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 4, 2018

Indeed, Midler warned her nearly a million and a half Twitter followers last Friday to “lock up” their daughters.

But the First Wives Club star’s latest social media screed caused outrage shortly after it was posted.

“It’s time to retire that quote. It minimizes racism and is counterproductive to intersectional feminism. The shock value is in NO WAY worth the harm to Black people,” one Twitter user wrote in response.

“There is no reason to use this quote. Among MANY problems with it, it erases black women and this is unacceptable at any time, but especially now when we as white women are in such debt to black women and should be using our privilege to elevate, not eliminate, their voices,” another Twitter user wrote.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson