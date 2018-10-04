Hollywood celebrities from Judd Apatow to Kathy Griffin melted down on Twitter Thursday following the FBI concluding its seventh background check into Brett Kavanaugh that did not provide information about him being a sexual abuser.
The FBI report could not corroborate any claims of sexual misconduct made against Brett Kavanaugh. This means that Kavanaugh could soon be confirmed to the Supreme Court — and many celebrities found this just too much to handle.
“GET TO DC – FLOOD THE STREETS
#NoKavanaugh #StopKanavaugh #CRIMINALTRUMP #RUSSIA,” Rosie O’Donnell alarmingly tweeted.
“I hate Mitch – what a slimy creep – the cast of cocoon joins him SHUT UP OLD WHITE. MEN
#STOPLYING #FUCKUCHUCKG,” she also tweeted.
Director Judd Apatow retweeted Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand urging Americans to call the Senators about Kavanaugh, adding, “Get involved!”
Get involved! https://t.co/FKf8q6zRgJ
— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 4, 2018
“So many women I love are in DC today. They represent hundreds, thousands, & millions of other women. At this point, opposing Kavanaugh is not about a political party…it’s about ensuring that women-people-of every political party are safe. (1/2)” Lena Dunham tweeted, adding, “Trauma is a silent killer. I pray- truly, yes, have been praying- that our senators on both sides of the aisle recognize their own moral imperative to believe and protect survivors.
#stopkavanaugh (2/2).”
Kathy Griffin had a typically unhinged response, tweeting, “FUCK YOU ChuckGrassley FUCK YOU OrrinHatch FUCK YOU JohnCornyn FUCK YOU ThomTillis FUCK YOU SenMikeLee FUCK YOU BenSasse FUCK YOU tedcruz FUCK YOU MikeCrapo FUCK YOU SenJohnKennedy and FUCK YOU senatemajldr and finally GO FUCK YOURSELF LindseyGrahamSC.”
Meanwhile, Michael Moore claimed that it was time for the left to “wake up and start FIGHTING.”
“5 days ago Dems & ‘liberals’ did the same old thing, claiming some empty ‘victory’ when Flake feigned ‘shame, and then foolishly placing their hopes in the FBI – THE FBI! – doing an ‘investigation.’ When is our side going to wake up and start FIGHTING? Stop hoping & start acting!” he tweeted.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus tweeted this sickening cartoon.
Other celebrities like Amy Schumer, Alicia Keys, and Erykah Badu were in Washington D.C. Thursday to take part in an anti-Kavanaugh protest.
Check out all of the Hollywood hate.
