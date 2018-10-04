Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Gets Playful in Malawi with Schoolchildren

First Lady Melania Trump is letting loose on her tour around Africa, rocking playful silhouettes to match her joyous attitude as she had fun with schoolchildren in Malawi on Thursday.

Mrs. Trump departed Ghana Wednesday night, sporting a casual look that consisted of a pale blue menswear-inspired shirt, olive green skinny jeans, and matching Converse sneakers.

This is Mrs. Trump in play mode!

As the First Lady arrived in Malawi, greeted by adoring natives and schoolchildren, she donned a Safari-esque shirt dress — Mrs. Trump loves a good shirt dress — by British brand Joseph and a stunning pair of tangy-toned suede Manolo Blahnik stilettos with leather tips.

The Joseph buttoned shirt dress retails for $745. Mrs. Trump wore a thin twist brown leather belt around her waist to give the dress some shape. The belt tied in beautifully with her suede leather pumps.

While visiting Malawi schoolchildren, Mrs. Trump slipped into a similar pair of snakeskin loafers like the pair she wore while in Ghana, which retailed for $50.