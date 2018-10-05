First Lady Melania Trump went on safari in Kenya on Friday, creating her most iconic moment yet since assuming her role at the East Wing, feeding baby elephants and gazing at wild zebras in images that can’t be described as anything other than breathtaking.

Mrs. Trump looked absolutely stunning in an equestrian-style ensemble by Polo Ralph Lauren as she headed out on safari in Kenya, donning a beautiful white safari hat, brown leather riding boots, and a classical riding outfit.

Sitting in a safari jeep, Mrs. Trump channeled Grace Kelly in the 1953 film Mogambo, watching wild zebras through binoculars and appearing so elegant and graceful that she could have been on-site in Africa for a Vogue photo shoot.

Mrs. Trump also fed baby elephants (You will gasp at how gorgeous these images are!) and led Kenyan children through a small gathering. This is Mrs. Trump at her most iconic, her most stylish, her most breathtaking.

This is beyond fashion. This is about image-making. A moment in time. Our First Lady.