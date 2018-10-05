Sarah Silverman Wishes for Trump to Be ‘Held Down’ and ‘Violated’

Hulu talk show host Sarah Silverman said that she hopes President Donald Trump would one day be a victim of sexual assault, “held down” and “violated” in a tweet Friday.

“I hope you someday understand what it is to be held down against your will and violated. Your compassion is startless,” Sarah Silverman tweeted at Trump.

This tweet was in response to President Trump saying that unruly protesters in Washington, D.C. are “paid professionals” in a Friday tweet.

“The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! ,” Trump wrote.

Silverman has a long history of being on the far-left and criticizing President Trump. Last year, she made headlines for saying that “patriotism is perverted” and that President Trump acts like a child.

“There’s a difference between childlike and childish. The president is childish. He was stunted around eight years old–maybe something traumatic happened–but he stopped growing emotionally. And yet, he got all the way to the presidency,” she said.

Silverman has also suggested that the U.S. military could overthrow President Trump.

“WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE,” she tweeted in February.

