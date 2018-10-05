Hollywood Explodes on Susan Collins: ‘Vile, Heartless Coward’ ‘Go to Hell’

Hollywood celebrities from Sarah Silverman to Alyssa Milano exploded with hate against Sen. Susan Collins over her promise to vote to confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh Friday.

Kathy Griffin simply tweeted, “FUCCKKKKK YOUUUUUU” to Susan Collins Friday, following up by tweeting, “Dear SenatorCollins: To quote madeleine: ‘There is a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women.’ GO TO HELL.”

“As a Buddhist it is my practice to have compassion for all people. But @SenatorCollins is really testing my limits right now,” George Takei tweeted.

“Don’t let this performance fool you. If @ SenatorCollins believed in # MeToo she would have opened the door when I was in her office to hear stories of constituent survivors,” Alyssa Milano tweeted.

“Susan Collins turns her back on women who have been traumatized by sexual assault. Elections have consequences. To start turning the ship of state back towards the rule of law, decency, truth, and the preservation of Democracy, Nov.6 has to be a lot more than a blue wave. VOTE!!!” Rob Reiner tweeted.

“So SenatorCollins either thinks that THREE women LIED to their husbands and therapists and children about sexual assault OR she just doesn’t give a fuck,” Sarah Silverman tweeted.

“If you don’t like Susan Collins and the GOP and your crash course in why the Senate is trash I invite you to join the DemSocialists & work effectively to tear this shit down,” Rob Delaney tweeted.

“Susan Collins about to bring out Louis CK for a quick set,” Billy Eichner tweeted.

“Susan Collins giving Kavanaugh all the passes. The double standards that conservatives build into their thinking and into our institutions are sickening,” Jeffrey Wright tweeted.

How sharper than a serpent’s tooth it is to have a female US Senator who says f*** you to all American women… — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) October 5, 2018

Susan Collins says she will vote to confirm Kavanaugh, partially because the man who lied repeatedly in his confirmation hearings told her he considered Roe “settled law.” Senator Collins, there is still time to change your mind and do the right thing. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 5, 2018

Susan Collins you are a betrayer of women. — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) October 5, 2018

Dear @SenatorCollins, At least Trump never pretends he’s anything other than a vile, heartless coward. Congrats on the legacy. Your opponent has my full support. — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) October 5, 2018

So, @SenatorCollins is a solid reminder that ALL Republicans are Trump supporters. 31 Days to the Election. Register to vote here. Tell your friends. https://t.co/oX6ktMW1JB — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) October 5, 2018

GRAB EVERY SINGLE PERSON YOU KNOW AND VOTE ON NOV 6th or in EARLY VOTING BEFORE NOV 6th. THIS IS NOT A JOKE. SUSAN COLLINS, WE WILL NEVER FORGET THIS, YOU TOXIC, SELF HATING REPUBLICAN CREEP. REGISTER TO VOTE HERE: https://t.co/NYjHB4FGTX — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 5, 2018

It all came down to Maine. pic.twitter.com/lMIsTMNgWs — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) October 5, 2018

Susan Collins will spend the rest of her life getting screamed at every single time she steps foot in public. But that’s not enough! Reach out to EVERY SINGLE person in your orbit and make sure they are registered to vote and bounce these ancient fuckshttps://t.co/a19VOgFBAO https://t.co/9LFjNOO0O6 — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) October 5, 2018

Today is a gut punch. Tomorrow we punch back. 31 days. VOTE — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 5, 2018

💔 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 5, 2018