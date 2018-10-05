Hollywood Explodes on Susan Collins: ‘Vile, Heartless Coward’ ‘Go to Hell’

Hollywood celebrities from Sarah Silverman to Alyssa Milano exploded with hate against Sen. Susan Collins over her promise to vote to confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh Friday.

Kathy Griffin simply tweeted, “FUCCKKKKK YOUUUUUU” to Susan Collins Friday, following up by tweeting, “Dear : To quote : ‘There is a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women.’ GO TO HELL.”

“As a Buddhist it is my practice to have compassion for all people. But @SenatorCollins is really testing my limits right now,” George Takei tweeted.

“Don’t let this performance fool you. If believed in  she would have opened the door when I was in her office to hear stories of constituent survivors,” Alyssa Milano tweeted.

“Susan Collins turns her back on women who have been traumatized by sexual assault. Elections have consequences. To start turning the ship of state back towards the rule of law, decency, truth, and the preservation of Democracy, Nov.6 has to be a lot more than a blue wave. VOTE!!!” Rob Reiner tweeted.

“So either thinks that THREE women LIED to their husbands and therapists and children about sexual assault OR she just doesn’t give a fuck,” Sarah Silverman tweeted.

“If you don’t like Susan Collins and the GOP and your crash course in why the Senate is trash I invite you to join the & work effectively to tear this shit down,” Rob Delaney tweeted.

“Susan Collins about to bring out Louis CK for a quick set,” Billy Eichner tweeted.

“Susan Collins giving Kavanaugh all the passes. The double standards that conservatives build into their thinking and into our institutions are sickening,” Jeffrey Wright tweeted.

Check out all of the Hollywood outrage:

