Actor Rob Delaney Compares Melania Trump to a Nazi

Actor Rob Delaney compared First Lady Melania Trump to a Nazi in a tweet sent Saturday.

“It is funny that she’s cosplaying as a Nazi who literally gets melted by god at the end of a good movie,” Rob Delaney tweeted with a photo of Melania Trump taken in Egypt.

It is funny that she’s cosplaying as a Nazi who literally gets melted by god at the end of a good movie pic.twitter.com/4PEPlNXCej — rob delaney (@robdelaney) October 6, 2018

As Breitbart’s John Binder reported, First Lady Melania Trump ended her Africa tour in Egypt, “stunning on Saturday in a white hat and linen blazer as she posed like a fashion model at the country’s historic Pyramids and the Great Sphinx of Giza.”

Delaney’s tweet came as others on Twitter mocked the first lady’s outfit.

melania dressed like the bad guy from 'raiders of the lost ark' on her visit to the pyramids pic.twitter.com/Cww6eausdx — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) October 6, 2018

Actor George Takei tweeted, “Melania Trump urges America to ‘focus on what I do, not what I wear.’ This begs the question: What does she do again? Oh yeah, I don’t really care. Do you?”

Melania Trump urges America to “focus on what I do, not what I wear.” This begs the question: What does she do again? Oh yeah, I don’t really care. Do you? — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 6, 2018

Delaney, who stars in Amazon’s Catastrophe, has long been a virulent critic of the Trump administration and conservatives in general. Delaney joined a wave of hate against Sen. Susan Collins on Twitter Friday after she announced her intention to vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

“If you don’t like Susan Collins and the GOP and your crash course in why the Senate is trash I invite you to join the @DemSocialists & work effectively to tear this shit down,” the 41-year-old actor tweeted, endorsing the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

“If you’re physically sickened by Collins’ speech & need to do something you can quickly & easily make a donation to flip the Senate (as a warmup for abolishing it)” the Dead Pool also tweeted.

If you’re physically sickened by Collins’ speech & need to do something you can quickly & easily make a donation to flip the Senate (as a warmup for abolishing it): https://t.co/SimiGeUUEX — rob delaney (@robdelaney) October 5, 2018

Delaney slammed Brett Kavanaugh in a tweet last month, writing, “@SenateGOP Male GOP Senators, huge opportunity here to pretend you give a shit about women & be the first to say you’ll vote No on Kavanaugh. @BenSasse? @BobCorker? @JeffFlake? One of you soft pieces of shit should grab this once in a career opportunity.”