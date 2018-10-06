First Lady Melania Trump is ending her Africa tour in Egypt, stunning on Saturday in a white hat and linen blazer as she posed like a fashion model at the country’s historic Pyramids and the Great Sphinx of Giza.

Mrs. Trump was the epitome of elegance and style as she wore a Ralph Lauren ivory linen blazer with a matching wide brim menswear-inspired hat.

The ensemble was old Hollywood glamour, featuring a black tie, a white pleated shirt, a thin black leather belt, and wide-leg white pants that were a departure from Mrs. Trump’s usual love for cropped skinny pants.

Mrs. Trump also wore Chanel’s classic flats that feature ivory quilt stitching and are tipped on the toe with black leather. A fashion statement for the ages!

.@FLOTUS looks at the sites during a tour of the Sphinx and Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt.#FLOTUSinAfrica2018 pic.twitter.com/bw5w9bTrGx — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) October 6, 2018

The day before, Mrs. Trump went Safari chic, channeling 1950’s Grace Kelly as she watched wild Zebras roam and fed baby elephants in images that have become immediately iconic.