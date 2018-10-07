Box Office: ‘Venom’ Devours $80M; ‘A Star Is Born’ Shines Bright with $42M

The box office figures are in — Venom and A Star is Born were major winners, bringing October box office numbers to an all-time high.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Venom racked up $80 million at the box office in the United States this week, while the Lady Gaga-starring remake A Star is Born earned a solid $42.6 million.

Internationally, Venom earned $125.2 million, making for a total pull of $205.2 million. THR also reports that the strength of these two movies delivered an “all-time high of roughly $174 million for the month of October.”

Venom centers around a new villainous character from the Spider-Man-Marvel extended universe, though there is no appearance from Peter Parker in this movie. A Star is Born saw Lady Gaga taking on a leading role — meaning that many of her fans likely turned out for the film that sees her play a reluctant singer, her career spurred by a well-worn Bradley Cooper.

But despite the film’s opening weekend success, Rotten Tomatoes has the movie ranked at a low 32 percent with an average rating of 4.5 out of 10.

A Star is Born did much better with the critics, leading to a 91 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, Michael Moore’s much-hyped movie about President Donald Trump, Fahrenheit 11/9, is still a major dud, falling 80 percent since last week.