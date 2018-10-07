Triggered: ‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Attacks ‘Mentally Ill’ Kanye West

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson — who made headlines last December when he revealed his “Badass” Hillary Clinton tattoo — appeared on the NBC show’s “Weekend Update” segment and launched a full-on assault on Kanye West.

“So speaking strictly for myself, what Kanye said after he went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here,” Davidson said of West’s impassioned speech during the end of last week’s show, in which the Grammy-winner railed against critics of President Donald Trump, the “90 percent” liberal media, and pro-welfare state Democrats.

“He started by saying people backstage tried to bully him into not wearing it,” Davidson said of West. “He wore it all week. Like, nobody told him not to wear it. I wish I bullied you. I wish I suggested that, you know, it might upset some people, like, your wife or every black person ever.”

Opting not to challenge any of the myriad arguments that West mentioned, Davidson jumped to personal digs, saying, “Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass, OK?”

Putting on a red “Make Kayne 2006 Again” hat, Davidson concluded the segment saying, “We want the old Kanye back.”

In 2016, President Trump criticized SNL for being unfunny and obnoxiously liberal. Pete Davidson, responding to Trump’s comments, said, “Never been more proud. Fuck you bitch.”

