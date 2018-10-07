Stephen Colbert ‘Late Show’ Writer Ariel Dumas: ‘I’m Just Glad We Ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s Life’

Ariel Dumas, a writer for CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, came under fired this weekend after tweeting that despite Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation, she’s “just glad” that his life was “ruined.”

“Whatever happens, I’m just glad we ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s life,” Late Show writer Ariel Dumas tweeted.

The tweet was later deleted, and Dumas followed up by offering up a halfhearted apology.

The last couple of weeks have been hard for the country and for me personally. The complexity of frustration, anger and sadness can’t be accurately conveyed on twitter, and I regret my tone-deaf attempt at sarcasm in the wake of it. — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) October 7, 2018

“The last couple of weeks have been hard for the country and for me personally. The complexity of frustration, anger and sadness can’t be accurately conveyed on twitter, and I regret my tone-deaf attempt at sarcasm in the wake of it,” she tweeted Sunday.

Whatever the reason for her tweet, it seems that this kind of rhetoric is acceptable to Stephen Colbert.

Colbert has regularly engaged in over-the-top anti-Trump rhetoric. The 54-year-old called President Trump a “racist, horny old burger-goblin who literally steals children from poor people” in July. He also displayed an image of White House adviser Stephen Miller with his head on a spike in 2017.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Colbert went on a strange rant where he declared that feeling positively about being a white male Christian was a “dark feeling.”

Reflecting on his old Comedy Central show The Colbert Report, he said, “The question was, why am I, Stephen Colbert — white, male, straight, Christian, American–a hegemonic figure? In my life, I don’t just mean in character.”

“I’m like, ‘Yeah, fuck yeah, me, me. Me, white male Christian, American, straight. Number one!’ That is a dark feeling, because it is indulging in an appetite for yourself, it’s very possessive, it’s very consumptive, it’s pornographic, and so the confession is: Yes, I have these feelings as well. But the question is: Why are those feelings indulged in America?” he told the magazine.