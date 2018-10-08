Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Takes Her Stylish Elegance to Africa (PHOTOS)

First Lady Melania Trump’s tour to Africa was a moment of elegance, grace, and style.
Here, I break down Mrs. Trump’s 11 high fashion outfits from her Africa tour with who and what she wore.
Look One – Mrs. Trump in Leopard Manolo Blahniks, Vince Suede Trench Coat
Look Two – Mrs. Trump Salutes Celine in Striped Shirt Dress, White Manolo Blahniks
Look Three – Mrs. Trump in Zara Snakeskin Loafers, Veronica Beard Utility Jacket
Look Four – Mrs. Trump in a Blue Button Down, JBrand Skinny Jeans, and Converse
Look Five – Mrs. Trump’s Safari-Esque Joseph Shirt Dress and Orange Suede Manolo Blahniks
Look Six – Mrs. Trump in a Floral Erdem Dress, Yellow Manolo Blahniks
Look Seven – Mrs. Trump in Ralph Lauren, Pith Hat for Her Most Iconic Sportswear Ensemble
Look Eight – Mrs. Trump in Thierry Colson Yellow Caftan in Kenya
Look Nine – Mrs. Trump’s Nod to Kenya in a Sofia Detak Shirt Dress, Woven Leather Belt
Look Ten – Mrs. Trump Takes the Egyptian Pyramids by Storm in Ralph Lauren and Chanel
Look Eleven – Mrs. Trump Returns to the U.S. in Red Turtleneck, Matching Striped Pants
.