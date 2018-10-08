Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Takes Her Stylish Elegance to Africa (PHOTOS)

MT-Africa tour
AP/Getty Images

First Lady Melania Trump’s tour to Africa was a moment of elegance, grace, and style.

Here, I break down Mrs. Trump’s 11 high fashion outfits from her Africa tour with who and what she wore.

Look One – Mrs. Trump in Leopard Manolo Blahniks, Vince Suede Trench Coat 

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Look Two – Mrs. Trump Salutes Celine in Striped Shirt Dress, White Manolo Blahniks

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) 

Look Three – Mrs. Trump in Zara Snakeskin Loafers, Veronica Beard Utility Jacket

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) 

Look Four – Mrs. Trump in a Blue Button Down, JBrand Skinny Jeans, and Converse 

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) 

Look Five – Mrs. Trump’s Safari-Esque Joseph Shirt Dress and Orange Suede Manolo Blahniks

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) 

Look Six – Mrs. Trump in a Floral Erdem Dress, Yellow Manolo Blahniks

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) 

Look Seven – Mrs. Trump in Ralph Lauren, Pith Hat for Her Most Iconic Sportswear Ensemble

(AP Photo/Ben Curtis, Pool)

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) 

Look Eight – Mrs. Trump in Thierry Colson Yellow Caftan in Kenya

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) 

Look Nine – Mrs. Trump’s Nod to Kenya in a Sofia Detak Shirt Dress, Woven Leather Belt

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) 

Look Ten – Mrs. Trump Takes the Egyptian Pyramids by Storm in Ralph Lauren and Chanel

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

(AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

(AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

US First Lady Melania Trump visits the Giza Pyramids on October 6, 2018, during the final stop of her trip to Africa

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) 

Look Eleven – Mrs. Trump Returns to the U.S. in Red Turtleneck, Matching Striped Pants

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) 

